BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry commented on the call by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to involve them in any possible negotiations on the nuclear file, noting that “these countries must realize their position.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “These countries should be aware of their position and speak according to their capabilities,” stressing that “international relations and regional arrangements are clear to all.”

Khatibzadeh accused Saudi Arabia of “bearing many problems and wars in the region, in addition to famine and bloodshed in Yemen.”

He delved further into Saudi Arabia, saying: “We advise Saudi Arabia to solve the problems that it caused to the Islamic world.”

He also held it responsible “for some problems, from the Horn of Africa to Southeast Asia,” noting that “many of the penitential schools there (from the Horn of Africa to Southeast Asia) are run by Riyadh.”

Khatibzadeh added, “Saudi Arabia is a medium-sized country in the region, and we should not talk too much about it.”