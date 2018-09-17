BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said on Monday evening that there will be no military operation inside the Idlib Governorate.
For weeks, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been building up their troops around the Idlib Governorate in preparation for a large-scale operation.
However, it appears this offensive will now be limited to the areas around the Idlib Governorate and some towns inside of it.
Following his announcement on the military operation, Shoigu then touched on the recent agreement between the Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“The memorandum on the Idlib demilitarized zone will be agreed upon with the Syrian government in the next few hours,” Shoigu added.
