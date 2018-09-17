BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said on Monday evening that there will be no military operation inside the Idlib Governorate.

For weeks, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been building up their troops around the Idlib Governorate in preparation for a large-scale operation.

However, it appears this offensive will now be limited to the areas around the Idlib Governorate and some towns inside of it.

Following his announcement on the military operation, Shoigu then touched on the recent agreement between the Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The memorandum on the Idlib demilitarized zone will be agreed upon with the Syrian government in the next few hours,” Shoigu added.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 163
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    163
    Shares
ALSO READ  Lavrov slams 'secret UN directive' on Syria
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

10
Discuss

avatar
4 Comment threads
6 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxLisa KarpovaUSRphilias Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

if zio terrorists start their vile nonsense, elimination should continue non stop

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-17 20:05
Human
Guest
Human
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Not ‘zio’, unhuman MERDogan GENOCIDALS.
Putin betrayed Syrians after Kurds.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-17 20:21
USR
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Putin as always made a very surprised move by doing this. Noone expected this (including USA). This is actually very perfect and precise geopolitical move! Now all the terrorists must leave Idlib according to this agreement or they will be faced with death. Guess what’s going to happen? All those terrorists will run over Turkish borders and go through Balkans to either Germany or France presenting themselves as refugees terrorizing respectively their citizens. After terrorists are gone from Idlib Russian Military Police will enter Idlib and reconcile with the “regular” opposition. So, in the end all Idlib will be back… Read more »

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-17 21:33
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Mathieu S.L
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I hope you are right. I am one of those that was very disappointed by this deal. Infact, if it is as bad as I think, I would say we pretty much lost the entire war today through this awful deal.

But I’ll be patient, and hope what you’re saying comes to fruition.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-17 22:34
USR
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Just for your information, I’ve read countless books regarding Russian history of wars. During Russian existence they’ve been involved in countless wars. They are born solders ready to fight. However, it appears they are slow (they are not fast like for example USA), they make unexpected and nonsense moves, but they always go forward slow (sometimes in zigzag) but surely wining the war. In addition, as much as you believe they are about to be defeated, they will always surprise you. So, I have full confidence Syrians are not betrayed (as you probably think). People just cannot understand fully Russian… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-17 22:59
Lisa Karpova
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Lisa Karpova
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hitler is pleased with himself today, Neville gave him what he wanted.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-17 23:15
SaladinonTV
Guest
SaladinonTV
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Syrians just got the final banana

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-17 20:16
Human
Guest
Human
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sadly. And MERDogan laugh with Russian betrayers of Kurds and Syrians.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-17 20:19
philias
Guest
philias
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

you can not betray the kurds they are just a bunch of apartheid scum sam as the jews

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-17 22:54
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

No way : they’re not Palestinians : they’re the only one you can’t betray as they’re a virtual people that never existed…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-18 00:06