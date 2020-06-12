BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – On Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, discussed an attempt to assassinate him during his visit to Mosul.
Al-Kazemi’s comments came at a press conference, which was detailed by the Iraqi news site, Baghdad Today.
Al-Kazimi said at the press conference: “I received information from security officials about an attempt to assassinate me two days ago during my visit to Mosul.”
The Iraqi Prime Minister continued, “The security services have received reports of a death threat.”
“I am honored by the threat, and I say to the political parties, I am not afraid,” he continued.
Al-Kazemi refused to reveal more details about the assassination attempt, or the responsible or involved party in the assassination attempt.
The Iraqi parliament had granted confidence before the candidates to the seven ministries vacant in the government of Mustafa Al-Kazemi, between them and the oil and foreign ministers.
