BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said on Friday that there is a lot of evidence that Israel was behind the assassination of the nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Jalali said in an interview with “Sputnik on Friday:, “We believe that there is a lot of evidence that the Zionist entity is the cause of the martyrdom of our great scientist, and this indicates that this entity is the one who kills and assassinates desperately.”

Jalali continued, “According to the Zionist regime, the martyr Fakhri Zadeh was on the assassination list and had been planning for this purpose for years.”

He pointed out that his country knows very well that the assassination of Fakhrizadeh shows conclusive evidence of Israel’s involvement in it, adding, “But our beliefs differ from the beliefs of the Zionists, and on the other hand, the Islamic Republic of Iran has intelligence services, and everyone knows that the intelligence services are very powerfully developed and we will do our best to thwart their plot.”

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday, November 27th, outside the Iranian capital, Tehran, by unknown assailants.

Following the assassination, the Iranian authorities began an investigation into the killing of the famous nuclear scientist, which they said involved the Israeli Mossad and the opposition group, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK).