There is “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
Despite his criticism of China’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo did not say directly if he thought that the virus had been released on purpose, AFP reported.
This comes after the US national intelligence director’s office said earlier this week that they agreed with the scientific consensus that the coronavirus was not genetically modified. They added, however, that they would continue their investigation into how the outbreak started.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that COVID-19 could have been released from a Wuhan laboratory. China rejected the allegation, with a top Wuhan laboratory official denying any role in spreading the deadly infection.
As of 3 May, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has exceeded 3,349,786, with 238,628 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.
Source: Sputnik
