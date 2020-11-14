BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Polisario Front News Agency said, “The Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army launched intense attacks on Moroccan army bases in the Al Mahbas, Hawza, Awsard and Al Farisiyah sectors, resulting in casualties.”
The Polisario agency said, “The political governorate of the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army confirmed in a statement that several enemy sites have been attacked by our brave fighters along the Moroccan wall of shame,” noting that this comes in response to “the Moroccan army’s desperate adventure embodied in it.” A clear violation of the ceasefire agreement signed between the two parties to the conflict in the Guerguerat region.
The statement added , “As a result of this treacherous operation, the Lions of the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army responded fiercely to the advancement of the hostile formation, and were able to secure and protect the movement of Sahrawi civil society groups that were in the same place.”
For his part, the Minister of Information of the Polisario Front, Hamada Salma, confirmed that the Moroccan recklessness in the Guerguerat region has returned the region to square one, stressing that the Sahrawi people are determined to extract their right to self-determination at all costs.
Hamada Salma said in his statements that “the Sahrawi people have lost their confidence in the ability of the United Nations to do justice to them and to establish their inalienable right to organize a free and fair referendum, to determine self-determination and end the last occupation on the African continent, according to what international legitimacy stipulates.”
He added, “The war imposed on us by the Moroccan occupation has begun, and things will not return to what they were without being deterred by the Moroccan regime, which is responsible throughout this period for obstructing a peaceful solution in the region.”
On Friday, Morocco announced that it had launched a military operation in the buffer zone in Guerguerat in Western Sahara, which is disputed with the Polisario Front, while the Polisario Front responded, considering that the operation ended the ceasefire between the two sides in effect for 30 years, and that “the war began.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.