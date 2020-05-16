BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – Two Russian cargo ships are currently on the way to Syria’s Tartous to deliver weapons and supplies, several images revealed on Saturday.

In two separate posts on Twitter, maritime observer Yoruk Isik photographed the two Russian ships as they cross the Bosphorus Strait.

According to Isik, the first Russian ship, the Project 1171 Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade Tapir LST Saratov, is currently on the way to the Port of Tartous after transiting the Bosphorus Strait that links the Mediterranean and Black seas.

Russia’s #Syria campaign continues amid #COVID19 pandemic: #ВМФ Project 1171 #ЧФ BlackSea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class tank/APC carrying LST Saratov 150 transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus while Istanbul under curfew. pic.twitter.com/5iJZNYYjPi — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) May 16, 2020

A second Russian cargo ship was also photographed on Saturday as it made its way through the Bosphorus Strait.

According to Isik, the Russian Navy’s Project 775 Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Shop Brigade’s Ropucha class LSTM Novocherkassk 142 is currently on the way to the Port of Tartous.

Second #RussianNavy ship of the day to supply Russia’s #Syria campaign: Heavily laden #ВМФ Project 775 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Ropucha class LSTM (tank carrying landing ship) Novocherkassk 142 transits Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus pic.twitter.com/Vz47cSqN0D — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) May 16, 2020

This new supply convoy from the Russian military comes just two months after the Turkish Armed Forces badly damaged and destroyed several armored vehicles belonging to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib, Hama, and Aleppo governorates.

The Turkish military’s devastating attack was carried out in retaliation for a strike on a building in eastern Idlib that had several of their soldiers inside.

