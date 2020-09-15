The Russian military and its engineers are developing a new and deadly train for its armed forces in the country.
The rocket train named “Barguzin” is based on the experience of Soviet engineers who designed similar armed trains, which then struggled with camouflage and the weight of missiles.
However, the problems of the past are no longer, modernized technology would allow Russian engineers to create an actual functioning and useful armed military train, ready for action whenever it is needed.
When the project was resumed, it had to be put to a halt again in 2017 due to financial turmoil in the country, but now the military wants to resume the project.
The “Barguzin” is supposed to become a well camouflaged and fast train and ready to prepare missiles for launch at any minute.
However, the project is not expected to be cheap and requires an upgrade to Russia’s railroad network, which runs for over 85,500 km throughout the country.
