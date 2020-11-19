BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Golan Heights is part of Israel, going against the international community, which recognizes the region as Syrian territory.
“The idea that the Golan is part of Israel is an undeniable fact,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo ‘s statements came during a visit to the occupied Golan Heights region on Wednesday.
The U.S. Secretary of State claimed that returning the Golan Heights to Syria could put the residents of Israel and the West at risk, despite the fact that there are several Syrian citizens living throughout the region.
Pompeo continued: “Imagine the dangers to which the people of Israel and the West will be exposed if the Golan is returned to Syria and President Assad rules here.”
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel, amid news of his visits to some settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
Pompeo’s visit to an Israeli settlement in the West Bank or the Golan Heights is the first such visit by a U.S. Secretary of State.
