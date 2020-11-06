BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed stated on Thursday that it has received information about the transfer of militants from the Middle East to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict zone in Karabakh.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing:

“According to the information received, elements of international terrorist organizations are now being transferred from the Middle East, with their hands covered in blood, to the Karabakh conflict zone, and the talk is about extremist mercenaries who pursue jihadist ideology.”

The Russian diplomat confirmed that these developments raise serious concerns in Moscow, warning that this threatens in the future the emergence of a terrorist pocket in the South Caucasus.

Zakharova called on both parties to the Karabakh conflict to exercise maximum restraint and avoid targeting civilians and preventing any external forces from interfering in the conflict, stressing the need to take effective measures in order to ensure a ceasefire, reduce escalation and resume peace negotiations with the aim of reaching a peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the basic principles. .

In the Karabakh conflict, the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides exchanged accusations of exploiting militants from other countries, primarily Syria, during the new round of military escalation in the disputed region.

A number of countries, including Russia, confirmed the presence of foreign militants in Karabakh, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov estimated the number of these to be approximately two thousand people.