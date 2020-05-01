BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Thursday evening, the Egyptian Army announced the death and injury of ten of its members as a result of an explosion targeting an armored vehicle in Bir Al-Abd area of the northern Sinai.
The official spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces, Tamer Al-Rifai, said in a brief statement: “An explosive device exploded today in one of the armored vehicles south of the city of Bir Al-Abd, resulting in the death and injury of an officer, a non-commissioned officer, and 8 soldiers.”
“The armed forces confirm their continued hostilities against terrorist elements to preserve the security and stability of the country,” he continued.
The northern Sinai region is witnessing a major military campaign launched by the Egyptian forces against terrorist groups, including “Ansar Beit al-Maqdis”, which is responsible for numerous attacks on security officials and officials in the region.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.