BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Thursday evening, the Egyptian Army announced the death and injury of ten of its members as a result of an explosion targeting an armored vehicle in Bir Al-Abd area of the northern Sinai.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces, Tamer Al-Rifai, said in a brief statement: “An explosive device exploded today in one of the armored vehicles south of the city of Bir Al-Abd, resulting in the death and injury of an officer, a non-commissioned officer, and 8 soldiers.”

“The armed forces confirm their continued hostilities against terrorist elements to preserve the security and stability of the country,” he continued.

The northern Sinai region is witnessing a major military campaign launched by the Egyptian forces against terrorist groups, including “Ansar Beit al-Maqdis”, which is responsible for numerous attacks on security officials and officials in the region.

