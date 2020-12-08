BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said that terrorism is not an Islamic product, indicating that Muslims are not looking for testimony of good behavior from the West.

Assad stressed during his participation in the expanded periodic meeting held by the Syrian Ministry of Endowments on Monday, “We are not looking for a certificate of good behavior from the West … Terrorism is not an Islamic product.”

He stressed that “there is an attack on the language of the Qur’an and that language cannot be separated from the Syrian society,” indicating that terrorist organizations distorted the texts of the Qur’an to justify their attack on state institutions.

Assad clarified that “there is no connection between secularism and the separation of religion from the state,” adding, “We are living in a crisis of identity and belonging since the Ottoman occupation.”

The Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad participated on Monday, in the extended periodic meeting held by the Ministry of Awqaf for scholars at the Al-Othman Mosque in the capital, Damascus.