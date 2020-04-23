BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The situation in northwestern Syria is getting worse by the day, as the warring parties continue to trade attacks along the front-lines in southern Idlib and western Aleppo.
On Thursday, the jihadist rebels launched an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in western Aleppo; this prompted a heavy response from the latter, who fired several artillery rounds towards the militant sites near the Turkish border.
Following this incident in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army once again struck the jihadist rebels in southern Idlib, targeting the latter’s positions near the town of Al-Bara’, which is just north of Kafr Nabl.
This attack near Al-Bara’ reportedly came in response to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s movements around the front-lines.
A source from the Syrian Arab Army previously told Al-Masdar that they would continue to target the jihadist rebels and their allies, as they are in violation of the March 5th Moscow Agreement.
Per the March 5th Agreement, all militant groups are supposed to withdraw at least six kilometers north of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway); however, there has been no movement by these opposition forces.
Instead, according to the source, the militant groups have brought reinforcements to the southern and eastern countryside of Idlib, as they refuse to accept the terms of the March 5th Agreement.
