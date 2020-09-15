Russian frigate Admiral Essen began to monitor the activities of US Navy destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG80), which entered the Black Sea on Tuesday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center (NDCC).

“The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Navy destroyer USS Roosevelt, which entered the Black Sea on September 15, 2020,” the statement says.

Frigate Admiral Essen is directly monitoring the actions of the destroyer, the NDCC added.

