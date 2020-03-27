BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – For the second time in ten days, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the residents of Hamo village have blocked a U.S. military convoy that was attempting to access the roadway near the large city of Al-Qamishli.

According to a field report from the area, the residents of Hamo were seen blocking the road near the town after a U.S. convoy was approaching a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint in the area.

The Syrian Army and the residents refused to allow the U.S. troops to bypass the checkpoint, forcing them to turn around and take another route to their intended destination in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

A similar situation happened last week, when the residents of Hamo and the Syrian Army blocked a U.S. military patrol from using this roadway in northeastern Syria.

There has been a battle for the roads of northeastern Syria for several months now, as the U.S. military has often ran into the Syrian Army and Russian Armed Forces during their patrols in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

Advertisements