BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Egyptian Minister of Parliament, Atef Nasser, head of the Parliamentary Committee of the Future Party, attacked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stressing that he was interfering in Libya.
The Egyptian parliamentarian affirmed the decisive position on the situation in Libya after the fall of the Al-Watiya Airbase in the hands of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, saying that Egypt fully believes in a political solution in Libya, and considers the need to preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libyan lands.
Nasser indicated that the statements of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi “are a clear message to Erdogan so that he does not consider using Libya as a platform to export terrorists again to Egypt and neighboring countries,” he said.
He pointed out that Erdogan should review his movements in Libya and know his footprints well, adding: “He should not be reassured by a group of traitors and mercenaries next to him, because Egypt’s security is a red line and it should never cross its borders,” as he put it.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has confirmed that the stability of Libya is one of the determinants of Egyptian national security, and that Egypt “has not and will not compromise with terrorist groups and those who support them.”
