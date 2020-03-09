BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels traded a number of attacks in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Monday.
According to a military source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army responded to shelling from the jihadist rebels near the town of Atarib, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.
The source said the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels also traded artillery north of Atarib, prompting the military to send reinforcements to this front in order to prepare for any further breaches of the ceasefire.
Despite the announcement of the ceasefire last Thursday, the situation in northwestern Syria has remained rather tense, with both sides trading attacks everyday.
