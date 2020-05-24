BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Despite attempts by the Israeli police to prevent Muslim worshipers from performing Eid prayers, the people managed to reach the door of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The situation around Al-Aqsa Mosque has been tense since the early morning hours, after the Israeli police confronted the worshipers at the Bab Al-Asbat area in an attempt to prevent them from entering, causing skirmishes between the police and worshipers.

In the Gaza Strip, the Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers in mosques and squares, amid measures to protect the population from the spread of the coronavirus.

