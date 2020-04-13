BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – Tensions have increased between the Turkish-backed militants and jihadist rebels in the Idlib Governorate this week, following the arrest a Faylaq Al-Sham commander.
According to opposition activists, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) arrested one of Faylaq Al-Sham’s commanders at their checkpoint near the town of Nayrab in eastern Idlib on Monday.
The reason for the arrest was not disclosed.
However, earlier today, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham led a protest along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), which blocked the Turkish Army from completing their patrol.
During the confrontation, some members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fired gunshots, which prompted the Turkish Army to later break up the protest.
