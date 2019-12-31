BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – A number of protesters stormed the first checkpoint at the American embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting fire to the diplomatic mission’s main wall.

Video footage of the U.S. military inside the first checkpoint was released earlier today, during the peak hours of the protests.

In the video, the U.S. military personnel can be seen standing in the first checkpoint, as the Iraqi protesters are only a few meters away from them.

While the Iraqi protesters did not manage to break into the first checkpoint, the situation was incredibly tense and prompted the Iraqi security forces to get involved.

