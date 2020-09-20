Ten police officers and 15 Taliban members were killed in clashes that are underway between the security forces and the militant group for the fourth day in a row in Afghanistan’s central Uruzgan province, local knowledgeable sources told Sputnik on Sunday.
“Ten policemen and 15 Taliban insurgents have been killed and several others wounded in the clashes so far,” a source familiar with the matter said.
Several hundreds of Taliban fighters carried out attacks on security and defense forces in Uruzgan’s Gizab district and took control over most of the area over the past three days, with the deadly fighting entering its fourth day now, the source said.
Two police officers were injured and subsequently taken hostage by the Taliban, the source added.
At the same time, a local official said that two police officers were killed and one was injured in the ongoing violence.
“Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked police in the Lundiani and Leblan Hajian areas of the Uruzgan district, killed two policemen and wounded another,” Jalaluddin Wadan, the acting district governor of Dehrawot, told Sputnik.
The official did not provide information on casualties on the Taliban’s end.
The Taliban have not commented on the matter at this point.
Source: Sputnik
