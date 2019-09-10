The President of United States, Donal Trump, called off talks with the Taliban after the group’s deadly attack of a U.S. Army forces in Baghram airbase, Afghanistan, yesterday.

The ultraconservative group vowed to carry on its fight against the US troops in Afghanistan following Trump’s decision.

“Washington would regret turning its back on talks spearheaded by high-level officials from both sides”, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid commented.

“We had two ways to end occupation in Afghanistan, one was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations,” Mujahid added, “If Trump wants to stop talks, we will take the first way and they will soon regret it”.

On its official Twitter account, the Taliban announced yesterday launching several missiles targeting the US Baghram Airbase in Parwan region which is considered as one of the biggest US bases in the country.

No reports have been released about the casualties.

Two days earlier, Trump announced cancelling a secret meeting he had arranged with Taliban and Afghan leaders aimed at ending America’s longest war.

