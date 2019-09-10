The President of United States, Donal Trump, called off talks with the Taliban after the group’s deadly attack of a U.S. Army forces in Baghram airbase, Afghanistan, yesterday.
The ultraconservative group vowed to carry on its fight against the US troops in Afghanistan following Trump’s decision.
“Washington would regret turning its back on talks spearheaded by high-level officials from both sides”, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid commented.
“We had two ways to end occupation in Afghanistan, one was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations,” Mujahid added, “If Trump wants to stop talks, we will take the first way and they will soon regret it”.
On its official Twitter account, the Taliban announced yesterday launching several missiles targeting the US Baghram Airbase in Parwan region which is considered as one of the biggest US bases in the country.
No reports have been released about the casualties.
Two days earlier, Trump announced cancelling a secret meeting he had arranged with Taliban and Afghan leaders aimed at ending America’s longest war.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.