The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked three police posts in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving eight officers killed and four more injured, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The incidents took place in Nangarhar’s Khogyani district last night, according to the source. The militants have also taken three police officers as their prisoners.

The security posts collapsed as a result of the attacks.

The attacks occurred amid the Saturday launch of the intra-Afghan peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. The negotiations became possible after the government and the Taliban had successfully completed a long-awaited prisoner exchange arrangement.

