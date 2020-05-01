The head of Taiwan’s intelligence apparatus claims he has new information about the health of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, who was recently rumored to be having a difficult heart operation.

Qiu Kucheng, director of the National Security Bureau (NSB) in Taiwan, said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was “ill” and that his country had contingency plans for a possible power struggle if he died, according to a report published by “Taiwan News”.

Qiu gave a vague description of the North Korean leader’s health when pressured at a government hearing about rumors of Kim’s possible death, and the report said he laughed and refused to respond when asked if that meant the North Korean leader was already alive.

“My answer is from the intelligence provided, not an opinion,” Qiu was quoted by the Taipei Times newspaper as telling the lawmakers.

The report pointed out that the head of Taiwan’s intelligence declined to explain, pointing to the need to protect intelligence sources in North Korea, and assured lawmakers that the emergency plans in Pyongyang were ready for a potential power struggle in the region if Kim died.

The Taipei Times quoted Taiwan Deputy Intelligence Director Hu Mu Yuan as saying later that his country’s intelligence “is unable to obtain confirmation about Kim Jong-un’s health,” adding that “what we know is that Kim is still responsible and controlling North Korean army and government. ”

Source: Taipei Times, New York Post

