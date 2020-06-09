BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Taiwan Air Force sent aircraft to intercept Chinese fighters who approached the island, which Beijing considers part of its territory, while the tensions between the two sides entered a possibly dangerous military dimension.
The Taiwan Ministry of Defense said their air force had warned a number of Chinese fighter planes that they had briefly entered its air defense zone in the southwest of the island.
The ministry said that the Chinese fighters were the Russian-made Su-30 warplanes, one of the most advanced in China.
“The Taiwan Air Force warned the Chinese fighters and asked them to leave immediately,” they said.
According to Reuters, they noted that “the Taiwan air fighters confronted them and forced them to leave.”
Taiwan has complained that China has intensified its military activities in recent months, threatening its security, while China says it is carrying out such exercises regularly.
In the same context, the United States intensified its military activities near the island as well, with semi-regular naval incursions across the narrow Taiwan Strait.
The Taiwan Ministry of Defense said in a separate statement on Tuesday that the American C-40A plane, a military version of the Boeing 737, entered Taiwan’s airspace with permission, although it did not land at any Taiwan airport.
According to Reuters, the American plane took off from the Japanese island of Okinawa, where there is a major American air base, and it flew over northern and western Taiwan on its way to Southeast Asia.
It is noteworthy to mention that Washington and Taipei (the capital of Taiwan) do not have formal diplomatic relations, but the United States is the strongest international supporter and major supplier of arms to Taiwan, which brings another source of tension between the United States and China.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.