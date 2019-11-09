BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – During an attack on Syria in July 2018, an Israeli missile fired from the David Sling system was captured by the Syrian military in the western part of the country.

According to the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro, the Soviet-era Tochka missile was able to circumvent the David Sling system and bring down the Israeli projectile.

“After the publication of information that in the summer of 2018, the Syrian military captured the surviving Israeli missile defense system “David’s Sling”, the current situation forced experts to criticize the Israeli missile defense system. This is primarily due to the fact that the Tochka tactical missile launched from Syria was able to successfully circumvent one of Israel’s most advanced missile defense systems, as it is positioned in Tel Aviv itself, although the OTRK is 45 years old,” Avia.Pro reported.

“I will simply say: this is a shame. A real shame for the Israeli army. Obviously, they were very interested in the criminal bombing of Syria, once they made such a mistake,” Vladimir Orlov, an expert at the Center for Military-Political Journalism, told Avia.Pro

“One of the two missiles simply failed during the flight. It was not even able to capture the target, not to mention how to hit it. One can only imagine what would happen if, instead of the Soviet Tochka, it was a ballistic missile with a nuclear charge. In fact, the Soviet missile simply broke the success of the Israeli missile defense system, showing that this system is not effective as such,” he told Avia.pro.

Israel has yet to comment on the reports that Syria captured a missile from the David Sling system, despite the initial claims from China’s Sina News Agency.

Advertisements