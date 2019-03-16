BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian military’s S-300 systems are nearly ready for service, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News on Saturday.
According to the source, the S-300 systems are installed in western Hama but the Syrian military is still undergoing training exercises to properly use the air defense missiles.
The source added that the S-300 systems will be concentrated in western Syria, as they were installed by their Russian advisers near the key city of Masyaf.
The Russian Federation delivered the S-300 system to Syria on October 1st, 2018; this move by Moscow came in response to the downing of their IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of Latakia.
The incident occurred on September 17th, 2018, when the Syrian air defense units accidentally shot down the IL-20.
Russia blamed Israel for the incident as one of their F-16 fighter jets was using the IL-20 for cover during their bombing of western Syria.
As a result of this incident, Russia and Israel had strained relations for several months until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mosow.
111
- 111Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.