BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian military’s S-300 systems are nearly ready for service, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News on Saturday.

According to the source, the S-300 systems are installed in western Hama but the Syrian military is still undergoing training exercises to properly use the air defense missiles.

The source added that the S-300 systems will be concentrated in western Syria, as they were installed by their Russian advisers near the key city of Masyaf.

The Russian Federation delivered the S-300 system to Syria on October 1st, 2018; this move by Moscow came in response to the downing of their IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of Latakia.

The incident occurred on September 17th, 2018, when the Syrian air defense units accidentally shot down the IL-20.

Russia blamed Israel for the incident as one of their F-16 fighter jets was using the IL-20 for cover during their bombing of western Syria.

As a result of this incident, Russia and Israel had strained relations for several months until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mosow.

