BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Oil Ministry announced on Tuesday that all production sections at the Baniyas Refinery (Tartous countryside) are back to work after an explosion earlier this month.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources confirmed that “all production sections in the Baniyas Refinery returned to work after the explosion in one of the reservoirs on November 7th.
The ministry said in a statement that the workers and technicians in the Baniyas Refinery “have completed the unloading of containers in the optimization section so that all production departments return to work and gasoline production begins after removing all the effects of the accident at the refinery.”
The ministry noted the efforts of workers who worked at a height of about 65 meters and heavy weights were lifted to be placed in specific places on that height within the risks of wind and pollution with explosive gases.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.