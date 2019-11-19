BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Oil Ministry announced on Tuesday that all production sections at the Baniyas Refinery (Tartous countryside) are back to work after an explosion earlier this month.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources confirmed that “all production sections in the Baniyas Refinery returned to work after the explosion in one of the reservoirs on November 7th.

The ministry said in a statement that the workers and technicians in the Baniyas Refinery “have completed the unloading of containers in the optimization section so that all production departments return to work and gasoline production begins after removing all the effects of the accident at the refinery.”

The ministry noted the efforts of workers who worked at a height of about 65 meters and heavy weights were lifted to be placed in specific places on that height within the risks of wind and pollution with explosive gases.

