Terrorists have attacked oil storage tanks in Baniyas, Syria, setting off pre-installed explosives, SANA reported, citing the country’s Petroleum Ministry.
READ ALSO: New attack on Syrian oil fields was too sophisticated for terrorist groups – source
The news of the attack comes after media reported, citing the Petroleum Ministry, that terrorists targeted energy facilities in central Syria on 21 December.
Prior to this, a US military base at the al-Omar oil field in the south-eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants, with American soldiers responding with shelling and stun grenades.
The Syrian Oil Ministry stated in December that two gas fields producing a total of one million cubic metres of gas per day were put into operation east of the city of Homs and this should improve the situation with the country’s electricity supply.
Syria consumes about 100,000 barrels of oil per day and produces only 24,000 barrels. Many of the country’s oil facilities are either destroyed or not controlled by the government, while Western sanctions hinder the delivery of oil and oil products to the country.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.