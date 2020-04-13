BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – Syria’s Al-Jibsa oil fields in the Al-Hasakah Governorate witnessed an explosion at its natural gas pipeline in the Al-Shaddadi District on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, April 12, an explosion occurred as a result of an explosive device through which unknown gunmen, who are not yet known, targeted the main gas pipeline near Al-Shaddadi city in the southern Al-Hasakah countryside, which is under the control of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to reports, the blast took place after an explosive device was detonated near the town of Al-Fadghami in the Al-Shaddadi District of southern Al-Hasakah.

In a statement to Sputnik Arabic, a government source said: “Damage was avoided and the line was repaired within hours by government crews.”

They said the damage was repaired shortly after the explosion, but the culprit behind the attack is unknown.

