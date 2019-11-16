BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Syria’s electronic warfare systems are allegedly causing problems for Israel’s air defenses, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Saturday.

“The unsuccessful defense against the Palestinian rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense systems received a logical explanation. As it turned out, from the territory of Syria the unknown electronic warfare systems, which, by the way, are available only in the armament of Russia and Iran, affected the areas where Israeli missile defense systems were located, and this fact is perfectly confirmed by satellite data,” the publication said.

According to the report, the Syrian electronic warfare systems caused Israel’s air defenses to malfunction, leading to some Palestinian rockets landing inside of Israel.

“Previously, social media accounts published photos and videos on which it was quite possible to see problems with the operations of the Israeli missile defense systems – the most striking example is the launch of a missile defense in the absence of targets and its subsequent spontaneous explosion,” they added.

Recently, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have traded hostilities in the Gaza region. These hostilities began earlier in the week when the IDF assassinated the leader of Saraya Al-Quds (PIJ military wing), Baha’a Abu Al-Atta, in the Gaza Strip.

Yehudi blaming Iran, again, so they can try and justify another attack on Syria. Its about time Assad said enough is enough and fired off some missiles towards israel. He never will but we.can dream eh

@MHD, not Jewish but Russian sources and papers blame Russian and Iranian activities inside Syria. Theses two militaries have them.

Yes. This can become a justification of attacks. Avia.Pro is Russian and some people claim: unreliable.

Daeshbags-Sux
Is Avia “Pro” speaking about the same systems that can’t prevent IDF from hitting RGC at will?
Does he only knows that Iron Dome calculates where rockets will land and simply doesn’t intercepts those that will crash where there is no housing?
For now, the only malfunctions we can state, it’s that… Pantsir is totally useless… Like it or not, and considering that the very trigger-happy Syrian Air-Defenses have received S-300 and still didn’t managed to shoot down a single Israeli aircraft despite the batteries fully cover even Lebanon, seems that S-300 ain’t better than the others…

Pantsir have a 70% of success vs Israeli cruise missile and drones….Iron Dome have 50% vs palestine rockets…Patriot missile have 0% vs Drones and Cruise missile!…

