BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Syria’s electronic warfare systems are allegedly causing problems for Israel’s air defenses, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Saturday.

“The unsuccessful defense against the Palestinian rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense systems received a logical explanation. As it turned out, from the territory of Syria the unknown electronic warfare systems, which, by the way, are available only in the armament of Russia and Iran, affected the areas where Israeli missile defense systems were located, and this fact is perfectly confirmed by satellite data,” the publication said.

According to the report, the Syrian electronic warfare systems caused Israel’s air defenses to malfunction, leading to some Palestinian rockets landing inside of Israel.

“Previously, social media accounts published photos and videos on which it was quite possible to see problems with the operations of the Israeli missile defense systems – the most striking example is the launch of a missile defense in the absence of targets and its subsequent spontaneous explosion,” they added.

Recently, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have traded hostilities in the Gaza region. These hostilities began earlier in the week when the IDF assassinated the leader of Saraya Al-Quds (PIJ military wing), Baha’a Abu Al-Atta, in the Gaza Strip.

