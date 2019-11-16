BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Syria’s electronic warfare systems are allegedly causing problems for Israel’s air defenses, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Saturday.
“The unsuccessful defense against the Palestinian rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense systems received a logical explanation. As it turned out, from the territory of Syria the unknown electronic warfare systems, which, by the way, are available only in the armament of Russia and Iran, affected the areas where Israeli missile defense systems were located, and this fact is perfectly confirmed by satellite data,” the publication said.
According to the report, the Syrian electronic warfare systems caused Israel’s air defenses to malfunction, leading to some Palestinian rockets landing inside of Israel.
“Previously, social media accounts published photos and videos on which it was quite possible to see problems with the operations of the Israeli missile defense systems – the most striking example is the launch of a missile defense in the absence of targets and its subsequent spontaneous explosion,” they added.
Recently, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have traded hostilities in the Gaza region. These hostilities began earlier in the week when the IDF assassinated the leader of Saraya Al-Quds (PIJ military wing), Baha’a Abu Al-Atta, in the Gaza Strip.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.