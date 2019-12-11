BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad told Italy’s Rai News 24 that he is not interested in meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan unless it serves the “interests of Syria.”
In his long interview with the Italian news broadcaster, the Syrian President was asked if he would be willing to meet with Erdogan after the latter broke off diplomatic ties with Damascus in 2012.
“I always say: my job is not to be happy with what I’m doing or not happy or whatever. It’s not about my feelings, it’s about the interests of Syria, so wherever our interests go, I will go,” Assad told the interviewer.
In the past, the Syrian President has called his Turkish counterpart a “terrorist supporter” and “Muslim Brotherhood member.”
The Turkish President, in turn, has claimed that he would never “meet with someone who has killed one-million of his own people.”
Despite the absence of diplomatic ties, the two countries still exchange intelligence information, something that was revealed during one of Erdogan’s interviews last year.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.