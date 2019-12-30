Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad has thanked Russia for support to his country in preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity and also for assistance in the struggle against terrorism.
In a message dispatched to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday Assad congratulated his Russian counterpart upon the forthcoming new year.
“President Assad expressed the Syrian people’s profound concern for the efforts Russia has been taking to support the sovereignty, unity and integrity of Syrian lands and also for assistance to the Syrian people in getting rid of terrorism and restoring security and peace to Syria,” the message runs.
In his message of greetings Assad expressed the wish “the forthcoming year should brim with kindness and bring progress and prosperity to Russia.”
He expressed the hope for “further progress in bilateral Russian-Syrian relations to the good of the friendly countries and peoples.”
Earlier, the Kremlin’s press-service said that President Putin had sent a message of New Year greetings to Assad. Putin confirmed the determination to go ahead with supporting Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.