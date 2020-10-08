yrian President Bashar Al-Assad emphasized that the main condition for holding Syrian-Israeli negotiations is the restoration of all Syrian lands, explaining that “peace for Syria relates to rights.”
Al-Assad said in an interview with “Sputnik”: “Our position has been very clear since the beginning of the peace talks in the 1990s, that is, nearly three decades ago, when we said that peace for Syria is about rights. Our right is our land. We can establish normal relations with Israel.” Only when we reclaim our land, the matter is very simple.
The Syrian President made it clear that holding talks with Israel would be possible “when Israel is ready, to return the occupied Syrian land, but it is not and it was never ready.” Yes, but in practice, so far the answer is no. ”
The Syrian president emphasized that Syria is not currently conducting any negotiations with Israel, saying, “No, there are no negotiations at all, nothing at all.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.