yrian President Bashar Al-Assad emphasized that the main condition for holding Syrian-Israeli negotiations is the restoration of all Syrian lands, explaining that “peace for Syria relates to rights.”

Al-Assad said in an interview with “Sputnik”: “Our position has been very clear since the beginning of the peace talks in the 1990s, that is, nearly three decades ago, when we said that peace for Syria is about rights. Our right is our land. We can establish normal relations with Israel.” Only when we reclaim our land, the matter is very simple.

The Syrian President made it clear that holding talks with Israel would be possible “when Israel is ready, to return the occupied Syrian land, but it is not and it was never ready.” Yes, but in practice, so far the answer is no. ”

The Syrian president emphasized that Syria is not currently conducting any negotiations with Israel, saying, “No, there are no negotiations at all, nothing at all.”