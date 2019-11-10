BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) _ Syrian President Bashar al-Assad revealed during his interview with Russia Today why the British authorities seized the Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar.

“The detention of an Iranian oil tanker came with the aim of harming the Syrian people and forcing them to pay the price for standing with the government of his country,” Assad said in an interview with the English-language RT channel.

He added that the Syrians were expected to “rise up against the government during the different stages of the war, but they did not. They were supposed to support the terrorists … moderate armed opposition … the white helmets angels, but people did not, they stood up. So they should have suffered. ”

The Syrian President’s interview with Russian Today is scheduled to be released on Monday; it is his second interview in the past week.

