BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) announced that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad awarded the late Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid Al-Muallem, the Syrian Merit Medal of the first class on the occasion of the forty-day passage of his death.

Assad was represented at the memorial service by the Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam, who presented the medal at the end of the memorial service to the Muallem family, according to the agency.

In a brief speech, Azzam referred to “the virtues of the deceased, who was distinguished by patriotism, sophistication, diplomatic intelligence and solidity in the political and diplomatic work arenas that identified with their fields decisively with calm and a smile .. loyal to his country, defending it to the last breath,” according to the agency.

Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad said in the ministry’s speech: “Our country today lacks a national stature characterized by respect, affection and experience, as Muallem was a negotiator, writer, and the owner of a never-ending brainstorm … sharp of intelligence and memory, along with his gentleness and his ability to plant a smile on the face of everyone he knew.”

Miqdad added, “We are walking with confidence, firmness, and support that does not waver from our brothers, friends and all peace-loving countries in the world, and this is what our leader, President Bashar al-Assad, established and implemented.”

Muallem assumed the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in January 2005, and in February 2006 he assumed the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, and continued there until his death.