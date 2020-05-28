BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – On Thursday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a new decree on the law regulating universities.
In a statement published on his official Facebook page, the Syrian President said that Assad issued Decree No. 125 of 2020 to amend articles 103, 116 and 145 of the executive regulations of the Law on Universities Regulation issued by Decree No. 250 of 2006 and its amendments, and articles on fees specified in Articles 194 And 196 of the same list.
They said that the new decree with the amendments included there is a clear and permanent mechanism that addresses the problem of exhaustion for undergraduate and postgraduate students, qualification and specialization studies, in a scientific and objective manner.
The statement pointed out that the decree redefines the segments of the beneficiaries from the seats allocated to the families of martyrs and wounded people in universities with some facilities for students enrolled in the service of science.
