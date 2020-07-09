BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed his satisfaction with the results of the meetings between the Syrian and Iranian sides and the signing of the military and technical cooperation agreement between the two countries, which embodies the level of strategic relations.

During his meeting today, Thursday, President Assad and the Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri and his accompanying delegation in Damascus, said that the military and technical cooperation agreement between the two countries, which embodies the level of strategic relations between Syria and Iran, comes as a result of years of joint work and cooperation to counter terrorism, and the aggressive policies targeting Damascus and Tehran.

For his part, Major General Bagheri stressed the importance that his country attaches to continuing to strengthen relations between the two allied countries in various fields.

On Wednesday, Syrian Defense Minister ‘Ali ‘Abdullah Ayoub and Bagheri met in Damascus to sign the new military cooperation agreement, which includes the strengthening of Syria’s air defenses.

Iran has been one of Syria’s most important allies, as the Islamic Republic has not only aided the country domestically, but also in the international arena.

Advertisements