BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad went on the offensive against his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, as he slammed him in a new interview with Russia Today.

In the interview with RT, which will be published on Monday, Assad said Europe was dealing in two ways with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Europe fears and needs Erdogan at the same time,” he said, adding that sending refugees to Europe was “dangerous.”

In a previous interview with the official Syrian news channel Al-Ikhbariya on October 31, the Syrian President said that he would not be honored to meet with Erdogan’s regime, as he accused them of supporting terrorists inside Syria.

“Erdogan is practicing political harassment on the largest scale and I have made a process of characterizing him,” Assad said.

“At the beginning, the Turkish army was in agreement with the Syrian army until Erdogan turned against him. We should not turn Turkey into an enemy,” he said, pointing out that Syria relies on Iran and Russia to be the median between the two neighboring countries.

Assad pointed out that “Erdogan is trying to appear as a” decision-maker “, but he said he is “an American agent in this war.” He would add that “Erdogan is a thief and stole factories, wheat and oil, and today steals the land.”

Advertisements