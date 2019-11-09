BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad went on the offensive against his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, as he slammed him in a new interview with Russia Today.
In the interview with RT, which will be published on Monday, Assad said Europe was dealing in two ways with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Europe fears and needs Erdogan at the same time,” he said, adding that sending refugees to Europe was “dangerous.”
In a previous interview with the official Syrian news channel Al-Ikhbariya on October 31, the Syrian President said that he would not be honored to meet with Erdogan’s regime, as he accused them of supporting terrorists inside Syria.
“Erdogan is practicing political harassment on the largest scale and I have made a process of characterizing him,” Assad said.
“At the beginning, the Turkish army was in agreement with the Syrian army until Erdogan turned against him. We should not turn Turkey into an enemy,” he said, pointing out that Syria relies on Iran and Russia to be the median between the two neighboring countries.
Assad pointed out that “Erdogan is trying to appear as a” decision-maker “, but he said he is “an American agent in this war.” He would add that “Erdogan is a thief and stole factories, wheat and oil, and today steals the land.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.