BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has ordered Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to form a new government, as the parliamentary elections have since concluded.

The Syrian Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday that “President Bashar al-Assad issued Decree No. 210 for the year 2020 mandating Mr. Hussein Arnous to form the ministries of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

Arnous, who was appointed to the premiership in June, will now be tasked with forming the first government since accepting his current role.

Among the chief concerns for the new government will be the ongoing economic crisis, which has been exacerbated by the U.S.’ “Caesar Act”, which aims to cripple the Syrian economy.