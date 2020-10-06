BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Several Syrians surrounded the Turkish observation post in northwestern Syria on Tuesday to protest the presence of the latter’s forces inside the Arab Republic. ‘

According to reports from northwestern Syria, the Syrians surrounded the Turkish observation post in the government-held areas in Hama and began their protest against Ankara’s presence inside the country.

A video from the protest was released shortly after, showing several people around the Turkish observation post in the Hama Governorate.

This is the second protest to be held at a Turkish observation post in the last two months, with the previous demonstration held at a post in the Idlib Governorate.

Turkey previously rejected Russia’s request to withdraw from these observation posts in the Syrian government areas, despite the demands from Damascus.