BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Several Syrians surrounded the Turkish observation post in northwestern Syria on Tuesday to protest the presence of the latter’s forces inside the Arab Republic. ‘
According to reports from northwestern Syria, the Syrians surrounded the Turkish observation post in the government-held areas in Hama and began their protest against Ankara’s presence inside the country.
A video from the protest was released shortly after, showing several people around the Turkish observation post in the Hama Governorate.
This is the second protest to be held at a Turkish observation post in the last two months, with the previous demonstration held at a post in the Idlib Governorate.
Turkey previously rejected Russia’s request to withdraw from these observation posts in the Syrian government areas, despite the demands from Damascus.
