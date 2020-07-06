BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – Syrian citizens in the Al-Hasakah countryside set fire to American flags, amid popular protests in the governorate over the presence of the U.S. Coalition forces.

According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the people of Tartib village in the Al-Qamishli countryside organized a demonstration, during which they demanded the exit of the U.S. Coalition forces from the Syrian lands.

A Sputnik Arabic correspondent in Al-Hasakah stated that dozens of people from Tartib village gathered in the village square, raising pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the national flag and the Russian flag and banners reading slogans denouncing the American and Turkish forces, along with the new Caesar Act, which was imposed on the Arab Republic by the U.S.

The villages of Khirbet Amo, Hamu, Tal Odeh and Buir al- Bouassi in the Qamishli region have also held demonstrations in protest of the U.S.-imposed Caesar Act sanctions.

In the past few months, these same villagers have also gathered along the roadways of Al-Qamishli to block the U.S. forces from their routes in northeastern Syria.

While these incidents are mostly non-violent, a confrontation earlier this year resulted in the death of one civilian.

