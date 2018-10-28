BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian residents in the occupied Golan Heights rejected the latest elections in Israel, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday morning.

According to the report from SANA, the Syrians inside the occupied Golan Heights rejected Israel’s request to participate in the local council elections.

A large number of Syrians took to the streets of the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday to protest and denounce the Israeli elections that are being held this month.

“They expressed adherence to their Syrian national identity and their rejection of this dangerous plot, affirming that liberating Golan from occupation will be achieved no matter how long it takes,” SANA reported.

Syrian citizen Hamad Sabra said that Syrians in Golan reject such elections, adding that “we are Syrians and we belong to our homeland Syria, and we don’t accept these elections as we consider them null and void.”

For his part, citizen Hael Masoud said “what is called (local councils’ elections) which the occupation authorities seek to hold is a dangerous project and we affirm that we will remain Syrian Arabs in the occupied Syrian Golan which will be liberated by the Syrian Arab Army sooner or later.”

Israel began their occupation of the Golan Heights during the Six-Day War in 1967; they continue to control this region, despite the international community’s formal rejection of their claims to the area.

Advertisements