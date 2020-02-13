Locals in a village east of the town of Qamishli in north-eastern Syria were seen throwing rocks at a military convoy carrying US flags on Wednesday, after a Syrian civilian was reportedly killed during a confrontation with US troops.
Footage filmed in the village of Khirbet Amo close to Qamishli shows locals hurling rocks and other debris at the military convoy, while a small fire breaks out on the side of one of the vehicles.
A local resident described to Ruptly the initial confrontation between the US troops and the villagers. “The Americans came in and faced resistance from the village’s people who threw stones at them, so they [the Americans] reciprocated with bullets. A young man was killed and two were injured,” said Fahd Alhosain.
The Russian Ministry of Defence released a statement confirming that Faisal Khalid Muhammad, aged 14, was killed in the incident.
According to official military spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Myles Caggins, US-led coalition forces had encountered a checkpoint manned by “pro-Syrian” government forces. Caggins says the US patrol came under fire from unknown individuals. “In self-defence, coalition troops returned fire,” he said. No casualties were mentioned in the US statement.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.