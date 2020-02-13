Locals in a village east of the town of Qamishli in north-eastern Syria were seen throwing rocks at a military convoy carrying US flags on Wednesday, after a Syrian civilian was reportedly killed during a confrontation with US troops.

Footage filmed in the village of Khirbet Amo close to Qamishli shows locals hurling rocks and other debris at the military convoy, while a small fire breaks out on the side of one of the vehicles.

A local resident described to Ruptly the initial confrontation between the US troops and the villagers. “The Americans came in and faced resistance from the village’s people who threw stones at them, so they [the Americans] reciprocated with bullets. A young man was killed and two were injured,” said Fahd Alhosain.

The Russian Ministry of Defence released a statement confirming that Faisal Khalid Muhammad, aged 14, was killed in the incident.

According to official military spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Myles Caggins, US-led coalition forces had encountered a checkpoint manned by “pro-Syrian” government forces. Caggins says the US patrol came under fire from unknown individuals. “In self-defence, coalition troops returned fire,” he said. No casualties were mentioned in the US statement.

Credit: Ruptly

Advertisements