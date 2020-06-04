BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Syrian warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on the positions of the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the northwestern countryside of Hama and neighboring Latakia.

According to a field source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) unleashed a big attack along the northwestern axis of Hama, hitting a jihadist base inside the town of Al-Sirmaniyeh.

The source said the Syrian Air Force would then expand their assault to the Latakia Governorate, where they repeatedly bombed the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions inside the key mountaintop town of Kabani.

He would add that the Syrian Air Force has made the decision to heavily concentrate on this region of Syria after a string of attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian military.

A new report from northwestern Syria also claimed that approximately 1,500 armed men from TIP, Hurras Al-Deen group, and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) went towards the seam lines in Jabal Al-Zawiya and Sahel Al-Ghab, after they moved their families to the areas near the Syrian-Turkish border.

With these latest airstrikes on the Idlib-Hama-Latakia border triangle, it appears that the Syrian military is preparing to launch a new attack on this imperative region of northwestern Syria.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Syrian Armed Forces have repeatedly attempted to capture the town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia; however, all of their offensives have been repelled by the jihadist rebels there.

