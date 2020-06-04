BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Syrian warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on the positions of the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the northwestern countryside of Hama and neighboring Latakia.
According to a field source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) unleashed a big attack along the northwestern axis of Hama, hitting a jihadist base inside the town of Al-Sirmaniyeh.
The source said the Syrian Air Force would then expand their assault to the Latakia Governorate, where they repeatedly bombed the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions inside the key mountaintop town of Kabani.
He would add that the Syrian Air Force has made the decision to heavily concentrate on this region of Syria after a string of attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian military.
A new report from northwestern Syria also claimed that approximately 1,500 armed men from TIP, Hurras Al-Deen group, and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) went towards the seam lines in Jabal Al-Zawiya and Sahel Al-Ghab, after they moved their families to the areas near the Syrian-Turkish border.
With these latest airstrikes on the Idlib-Hama-Latakia border triangle, it appears that the Syrian military is preparing to launch a new attack on this imperative region of northwestern Syria.
It is noteworthy to mention that the Syrian Armed Forces have repeatedly attempted to capture the town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia; however, all of their offensives have been repelled by the jihadist rebels there.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.