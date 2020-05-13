BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Arab tribesmen in the Al-Hasakah Governorate forced a U.S. military convoy to turn around this week after it approached their villages in the Tal Tamr countryside.
According to a report from Al-Hasakah, the Arab tribesmen, some armed with shovels, approached the U.S. military convoy and began shouting for them to turn around.
The tribesmen also chanted in support of the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, as the U.S. convoy began to turn around and change its route.
A school teacher named Mahmoud told Sputnik Arabic on Tuesday that dozens of people gathered to confront the U.S. military convoy and force them to change their route.
“The American armored vehicles approached the people who attacked the American armored vehicles spontaneously and threw stones at them, holding the American occupation forces and its agents responsible for what is happening in their areas of theft of oil. And the smuggling of wealth, and now, as last year, the start of burning agricultural crops for farmers,” Mahmoud said.
“The residents called out, while facing the American armored vehicles, with their bare breasts, stones, slogans and chants glorifying the Syrian Arab Army, the Syrian leadership, and President Bashar al-Assad, demanding the immediate exit of the occupant so that the Syrian Al-Jazeera would return as it was to the country,” he added.
The Sputnik Arabic report later released a video showing the moment the Arab tribesmen confronted the U.S. convoy in western Tal Tamr.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.