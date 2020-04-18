BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The people of the villages of Tal Ahmed, Helwa, Farfara and Buir Tal Ahmed, south of the city of Qamishli in the northern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, intercepted a convoy of U.S. military vehicles who tried to enter their villages and forced them to turn around.

According to Sputnik Arabic in Al-Hasakah, the U.S. convoy had 9 armored vehicles accompanying a number of vehicles that were manned by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by helicopters, who tried to enter the villages of Tal Ahmed and Farfara and Abu Qasayeb in the Tel Hamis area of ​​Qamishli countryside at noon on Saturday.

The correspondent added that this confrontation is the second of its kind during the past days, as the residents of the mentioned villages blocked the road of 5 armored vehicles of the American military previously

Below is a video that was captured by the Sputnik Arabic correspondent from Saturday’s incident.

According to a video clip, the residents were overwhelmed with joy after the American convoy and its militia were expelled .

On the 7th of this month, Syrian Arab Army members and the people of Hamou and Khirbet Al-Asad villages intercepted two military convoys of the U.S. military, forcing them to also leave.

In April, a number of Arab tribes supported the Syrian Arab Army’s by confronting the U.S. military forces in Al-Hasakah, preventing them from advancing and forcing them to leave.

