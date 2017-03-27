DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:55 P.M.) – Following the capture of Maarzaf hours ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) proceeded to seize the Mahardeh bridge intact and reach the outskirts of Arzeh town and the imperative Bejo hill moments ago.

The advance was secured by the SAA’s 5th Legion, National Defence Forces, elements of the 8th Division, Qalamoun Shield forces alongside the 47th and 87th Brigades of the 11th Tank Division after brief skirmishes with militants loyal to Jaish al-Issa (Free Syrian Army) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (Syrian Al-Qaeda branch).

Meanwhile, the Tiger Forces have thwarted numerous assaults on the town of Qamhane, representing the last SAA defensive line before Islamist rebels would reach Hama city.

Literally too many dead jihadists to count in northern #Hama today. pic.twitter.com/IOEtzwEg0L — Chris Tomson (@TheDaneChris) March 27, 2017

Under the direct command of Colonel Suheil Al-Hassan and aided by overwhelming Russian air support, the SAA is now gradually reversing insurgent advancements in rural Hama, thereby safeguarding the provincial capital from a jihadist invasion.

