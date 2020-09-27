BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The members of the Arab tribes in the countryside of Al-Hasakah Governorate expelled members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a town and several villages near the administrative border of Al-Raqqa this past weekend, the Sputnik Agency reported.
Citing local sources, Sputnik said the Arab tribesmen inside the town of Al-Tarwaziyah and its surrounding villages expelled the SDF from this area after the killing of two people this past week.
The sources said that “the organization brought a large number of reinforcements to the town of Al-Kantari, which is close to Al-Tarwaziyah, after the people expelled its fighters from it.”
The town of Al-Tarwaziyah is located at the administrative borders separating the governorates of Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa in northeastern Syria.
The sources indicated that “a quarrel took place between a resident of the village and a gunman in a patrol belonging to the Qasd (SDF) organization, which necessitated the intervention of the people to prevent the patrol from kidnapping him, so that the armed men of the patrol took their machine guns and fired live bullets at the angry people of the village, which resulted in the death of civilians and the injury of others.”
The sources added that the residents of Al-Tarwaziyah arrested a number of SDF fighters, after the residents attacked the sites of the organization, so that the latter withdrew its checkpoints and headquarters from Al-Badla and the surrounding villages.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.