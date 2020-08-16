BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Al-Baggara Tribe expelled fighters loyal to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from all their points in the village of Jadeed Baggara in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor on Saturday.

According to Sputnik Arabic, the Al-Baggara Tribe members were able to expel the SDF-aligned fighters after armed clashes with them in southeastern Deir Ezzor.

Sputnik quoted local tribal sources in Deir Ezzor as saying that violent clashes broke out between the members of the Al-Baggara Tribe and the SDF loyalists after the latter attacked residents in the village of Jadeed Baggara.

As a result of the clashes, the members of the Al-Baggara tribe were able to fully control all the military points inside the village.

The reporter explained that more than a thousand armed fighters from the Al-Baggara and Al-Akidat tribes from the towns of Bureihiyah, Dahlah and Al Busirah, east of Deir Ezzor, arrived to support the residents of the village of Jadeed Baggara and drive out the U.S.-backed forces.